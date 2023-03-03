Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023

Augsburg and Werder Bremen go head-to-head at the WWK Arena in round 23 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the weekend looking to complete an impressive league double over Die Werderaner, having secured a 1-0 win in September’s reverse fixture.

Augsburg were condemned to a fifth consecutive away defeat last Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

However, Enrico Maassen’s side have now returned to home turf, where they have picked up three wins from their last three league outings since November’s 1-0 loss against Bochum.

With 24 points from 22 matches, Augsburg are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table, five points above the relegation zone.

"We are very happy that the WWK ARENA is sold out on Saturday! We know that we still need a lot of points to stay up. We're dying to score points again at home!"

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen kept their hopes of a place in Europe alive as they picked up a 3-0 victory over Bochum last weekend.

Prior to that, Ole Werner’s side were on a two-game losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

With 30 points from 22 matches, Werder Bremen are currently ninth in the league table, eight points off the Conference League qualification spot.

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Augsburg holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 22 meetings between the teams.

Werder Bremen have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while two games have ended all square.

Augsburg are currently on a run of three consecutive home wins in the league, scoring three goals and keeping three clean sheets since November’s 1-0 loss to Bochum.

Werder Bremen have lost all but one of their last five away games in the Bundesliga, with a 2-0 win at Stuttgart on February 5 being the exception.

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

While Werder Bremen have struggled to grind out results on the road, Augsburg have put together an impressive run of results on home turf. Both sides head into the weekend in similar form and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the WWK Arena.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Werder Bremen

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Augsburg’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six meetings between the sides)

