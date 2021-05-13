Augsburg vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Augsburg and Werder Bremen will battle at WWK Arena on Saturday, with three points on the line in the penultimate matchday of the Bundesliga.

With the season drawing to a close, both sides face a race against time to secure their status in the German top-flight.

Schalke 04 have already guaranteed their relegation following an atrocious campaign. However, the two sides that are set to follow them into the Bundesliga 2 remain a mystery.

Just four points separate the four teams above Schalke 04, which sets this match up as a relegation six-pointer. Augsburg sit just above Werder Bremen in 14th spot but a defeat could leave the Bavarians staring down the barrels of relegation.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat away to VFB Stuttgart. Philipp Foerster and Sasa Kalajdzic scored in both halves to give Pellegrino Matarazzo's side all three points.

Werder Bremen played out a goalless draw with Bayer Leverkusen on home turf.

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

The two sides have identical records in their last 20 matches. They each have nine wins apiece, while two games in that sequence ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 when goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie and Felix Agu gave Bremen a 2-0 home win.

Both teams have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last five Bundesliga matches.

Augsburg form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Werder Bremen form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Team News

Augsburg

Iago (ankle), Carlos Gruezo (muscle), Alfred Finnbogason, Felix Uduokhai (ankle) and Tim Civeja (groin) have all been ruled out for the hosts through injury.

There are no suspension concerns for Fuggerstädter.

Injuries: Carlos Gruezo, Alfred Finnbogason, Felix Uduokhai, Tim Civeja, Iago

Suspension: None

Werder Bremen

The visitors have four players sidelined through injuries. Jean-Manuel Mbom (knee), Omer Toprak (calf), Nick Woltemade (ligament) and Luca Plogmann (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Defender Marco Friedl is a doubt with a bruised foot. Meanwhile Eren Dincki is suspended for the red card he received in injury time against Bayer Leverkusen.

Injuries: Jean-Manuel Mbom, Omer Toprak, Nick Woltemade, Luca Plogmann

Doubtful: Marco Friedl

Suspension: Eren Dinckl

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Mads Pedersen, Jeffery Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny; Ruben Vargas, Rani Khedira, Jan Moravek, Marco Richter; Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn

Red, green, and white no matter how you spin it! #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/t8pvmCekuK — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 12, 2021

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jiri Pavlenka (GK); Ludwig Augustinsson, Niklas Moisander, Milos Veljkovic, Theodor Selassie; Leonardo Bittencourt, Christian Gross, Max Eggestein; Joshua Sargent, Davie Selke, Niclas Fuelkrug

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

There is little to choose from between the sides and their historical performance also backs this up.

With a lot riding on the outcome of this game, neither manager is going to go gung-ho in search of a win. A draw is the most likely result and we expect a low-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Werder Bremen