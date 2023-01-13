Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023  

Augsburg will host Wolfsburg at the WWK Arena on Saturday (January 14) in a friendly ahead of their Bundesliga return.

The hosts have endured a largely difficult league campaign, finding themselves just outside the relegation zone with just 15 points from as many games. Augsburg lost 1-0 to Bochum in their last league game and perhaps deserved more but couldn't convert their chances.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their season under Niko Kovac but picked up just before the winter break to push for continental football. They picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hoffenheim in their last game, with Ridle Baku scoring a second-half winner.

The visitors will face second-placed Freiburg on their competitive return later this month.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Augsburg and Wolfsburg, who lead 8-7.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors have lost just one of their last ten games in the fixture.

The hosts have kept just two clean sheets in their last 14 games across competitions.

Augsburg have picked up just five points at home in the league this season, the fewest in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg have picked up 11 points away from home in the league this season. Only four teams have picked up more, three of whom occupy the UEFA Champions League spots.

The Fuggerstadter have scored 18 league goals this season. Only Bochum (14) and Schalke (13) have picked up fewer.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Augsburg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last 12 games across competitions. They are winless in their last five competitive games at home and could struggle here.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten run, winning seven. They're in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in the visitors' last four games.)

