Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Augsburg will entertain Wolfsburg at Augsburg Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts are in 11th place in the league table, though they trail the seventh-placed visitors by three points.

Fuggerstädter extended their unbeaten streak in the league to nine games last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Borussia Dortmund. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored in the 23rd minute of the match and Dortmund had a goal overruled by VAR in the second half.

Die Wölfe are unbeaten in their last seven league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by FC St. Pauli last week. On-loan striker Mohamed Amoura equalized from the penalty spot in the second half.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have crossed paths 27 times across all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 9-8 lead in wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have drawn eight of their 25 league games this season.

Fuggerstädter are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors and the reverse fixture in November ended in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last five league outings and have failed to score in three games in that period.

Augsburg have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their 10 league games in 2025.

Wolfsburg have scored at least two goals apiece in six of their last eight Bundesliga away games.

Only three teams have scored more goals than the visitors (49) in the Bundesliga this season and only three teams have scored fewer goals than Fuggerstädter (28).

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Fuggerstädter have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, recording five wins. They are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga home games, with two ending in goalless draws. They have won two of their last three home meetings against the visitors and have scored three goals apiece in these wins.

Yusuf Kabaday, Mergim Berisha, and Reece Oxford are confirmed absentees for the hosts while Mads Pedersen and Robert Gumny face late fitness tests.

The Wolves have won two of their last nine games in all competitions, with both wins registered in their travels. Five of their last seven league games have ended in draws.

Lukas Nmecha is sidelined with a thigh injury while Mads Roerslev is a doubt with a heel issue. Kevin Paredes is back in full training but is likely to be included in the squad after the international break. Maximilian Arnold was subbed off with a knock against St. Pauli but has resumed training and should start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Wolfsburg

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

