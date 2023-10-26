Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2023

Augsburg will host Wolfsburg at the WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the Bundesliga this season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Enrico Maaßen. They began life under new boss Jess Thorup with a clinical 5-2 comeback victory over newly-promoted Heidenheim last weekend featuring goals from five different players including summer arrival Phillip Tietz, who scored his first-ever goal for the club.

Augsburg sit mid-table in 10th place with eight points from eight matches. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Wolfsburg enjoyed a positive start to their season but have struggled for results of late. They were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their last match, conceding a goal in either half to record a fourth consecutive winless outing against Die Werkself.

The visitors sit a place and four points above their weekend opponents in the league standings. They will aim to widen that gap with maximum points on Saturday.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Augsburg and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been nine draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The visitors are winless in their last three games in this fixture after winning three of their previous four.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games across all competitions.

Wolfsburg have scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Only one of Augsburg's four league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Augsburg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their four home matches this season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Wolfsburg have lost their last two matches and three of their last four. They have suffered defeat in their last three games on the road but should pick up a point against weaker opposition this Saturday.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Wolfsburg

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last nine matches)