Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Augsburg will host Wolfsburg at the WWK Arena on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side endured a difficult start to their league campaign but have now picked up form and are pushing for the top half of the table. They beat Schalke 3-2 in their last game, with Andre Hahn scoring the winner in the 77th minute after Ermedin Demirovic's first-half brace was extinguished by the Royal Blues.

Augsburg sit 10th in the league table with 12 points from eight games. They will look to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Wolfsburg have struggled for results this season, with manager Niko Kovac now treading on thin ice mere months after his appointment. Die Wölfe, however, returned to winning ways in their last league outing, beating Stuttgart 3-2 via a late winner from Yannick Gerhardt in his first start of the season.

The visitors have picked up just eight points from eight games this season and sit 13th in the league table.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Augsburg and Wolfsburg. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The hosts picked up a 3-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides to end an eight-game winless run in this fixture.

Die Wölfe have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in this fixture.

Augsburg have picked up just three points on home turf this season, the third-fewest in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg have the worst offensive record on the road in the Bundesliga this season with just one goal scored in four away matches.

The Fuggerstädter have scored just two league goals on home turf this season. Only Mainz have scored fewer.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Augsburg are on a three-game winning streak after losing four of their five games prior. They picked up a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in their last home game, ending a three-game losing streak at the WWK Arena and will aim to build on that this weekend.

Wolfsburg have won two of their last three league games after going winless in their five games prior. However, they have lost three of their last four away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-0 Wolfsburg

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last five league games matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Poll : 0 votes