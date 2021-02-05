Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

High-flying Wolfsburg travel to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Wolfsburg are third in the Bundesliga and have been impressive in recent weeks. In their last Bundesliga game, they beat Freiburg 3-0 with goals from John Brooks, Wout Weghorst and Yannick Gerhardt.

They followed that up with a 1-0 win in the DFB-Pokal against Schalke, with Weghorst scoring the only goal in that game.

Wolfsburg have 35 points in 19 games so far, but only three points separate them from seventh-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. They know that any slip-ups at this stage of the season could prove to be costly in terms of their ambitions.

Augsburg are in mid-table, but will be uncomfortably looking over their shoulder after a recent poor run of form.

They have 22 points from 19 games, and are currently 13th in the standings. That has left them just five points above Arminia Bielefeld, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Last weekend, Augsburg took the lead against Borussia Dortmund, but eventually lost 3-1.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Both sides have won six games each in the last 20 matches between these two teams, while there have been eight draws.

The reverse fixture, played at the Volkswagen Arena in October, ended in a goalless draw.

Augsburg form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Team News

Augsburg

New signing Laszlo Benes, who joined on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, is available for selection for this game.

However, Alfred Finnbogasson, Raphael Framberger and Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee are all out injured.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogasson, Raphael Framberger, Noah Sarenren Bazee

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg are likely to have a fully-fit squad available for this game, with a number of their players having overcome COVID-19 or injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl, Iago; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Otavio; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Augsburg are not in good form at all. When you contrast that with Wolfsburg, who are flying, there is only one result that seems likely in this game.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-2 Wolfsburg