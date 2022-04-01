Augsburg vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Augsburg will host Wolfsburg at the WWK ARENA on Sunday afternoon.

Augsburg are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 3-2 by Stuttgart in their last game. Goals from Andre Hahn and Michael Gregoritsch gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the first half before they squandered it late in the game.

Augsburg now sit 15th in the league table with 26 points from as many games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to pick up a win at the weekend to widen the gap.

Like their hosts, Wolfsburg are not in the best of form at the moment, though. They lost 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in their last game. They had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the game before conceding a quickfire double at the death.

The Wolves sit two places above their weekend hosts in the Bundesliga standings, with 31 points. They will now look to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Augsburg and Wolfsburg. The former have won six of those games, while Wolfsburg have won two more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in November last year, which Wolfsburg won 1-0.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Team News

Augsburg

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of Sunday's game. Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason, Noah Joel Sarenren and Felix Uduokhai are all injured, while Michael Gregoritsch and Andre Hahn have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ruben Vargas and Lasse Gunther are both recovering from illness and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason, Noah Joel Sarenren, Felix Uduokhai.

Doubtful: Ruben Vargas, Lasse Gunther, Gruezo.

Unavailable: Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn (COVID-19).

Suspended: None.

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven and William remain out with injuries, while Koen Casteels and Jerome Roussillon are doubts for the game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven, William.

Doubtful: Koen Casteels, Jerome Roussillon.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Predicted XIs

Augsburg (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago; Mads Pedersen, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Florian Niederlechner, Andi Zeqiri.

Wolfsburg (3-4-2-1): Pavao Pervan; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind; Lukas Nmecha.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Augsburg have won just one of their last five league games, losing three. They have struggled on home turf this season, winning only a third of their games at the WWK ARENA.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have also won just one of their last five games.However, they are likely to win this weekend.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg.

