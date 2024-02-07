Aurora vs Melgar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Aurora will welcome Melgar to Estadio Sudamericana Felix Capriles for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores first stage qualification tie on Wednesday (February 7th).

The home side have not been in action since claiming a redundant 1-0 victory at the same ground in the second leg of their Bolivian League Cup semifinal. Luis Barbosa scored a 78th-minute winner but Aurora ended up suffering a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Melgar, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Cesar Vallejo in the Peruvian Liga 1. They went ahead through Bernardo Cuesta's 17th-minute strike but Alejandro Ramirez, Osnar Noronha and Yorleys Mena scored to help their opponents claim a 3-1 lead by the hour-mark. Cuesta's second strike in the 81st-minute threatened a comeback but it never materialized.

El Dominó qualified for the Libertadores courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Bolivian aggregate placement. Aurora booked their spot in the tournament with their fourth-place finish in the Peruvian Liga 1 last season. The winner of this tie will face Brazilian side Botafogo in the second round of the qualifiers.

Aurora vs Melgar Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Melgar's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Aurora ended last season by winning six of their last seven games across competitions.

Aurora have never advanced past the first round of the Copa Libertadores.

Melgar's last four competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Aurora vs Melgar Prediction

Aurora have never made it past this stage of the Libertadores in their history. They ended the last campaign on a good run of form although they ultimately fell at the semifinal stage of the Bolivian League Cup.

Melgar have lost their opening two games of the new league campaign. Both games were full of goalmouth action though, producing five goals each. The Arequipa outfit are competing in the Libertadores for the first time since 2019 when they finished third in their group.

A positive result in this first leg would give an advantage in qualification for the next round and both sides are likely to go all out for the win. Although one side could nick a win, they could be left with all to play for in the return leg in Peru next week.

Prediction: Aurora 1-1 Melgar

Aurora vs Melgar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals