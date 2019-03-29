Aussie football legend Tim Cahill officially retires

SYDNEY, July 20, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Former Australia's national soccer team player Tim Cahill speaks to the media at a press conference in Sydney, Australia, on July 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei/IANS)

Sydney, March 29 (IANS) After four World Cups, an illustrious club career and having risen to the rank of Australian sporting icon, Tim Cahill has officially quit professional football.

In November, the 39-year-old announced he will no longer represent Australia at an international level even though he continued to play for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

Cahill said on Friday that he would not be seeking renewal of that contract and would instead be spending time with his family and pursuing opportunities in television, reported Xinhua news agency.

"I'm an old man now in football years," Cahill told Optus Sport.

"I'd love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India. But I'm interested in TV, going to start my A License and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit."

Cahill's club career spanned four continents -- first making a name for himself in the English Premier League for Millwall and Everton, shining bright in China with Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Greentown, taking on the US with the New York Red Bulls and back home spurring Aussie club, Melbourne City, to a league victory in 2016.

He leaves the game as Australia's all-time highest goal scorer with a round figure of 50 goals in 108 matches, five of which came at crucial moments in Australia's World Cup campaigns, making him a player the nation will never forget.