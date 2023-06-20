Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Austin FC lock horns with an impressive FC Dallas side in an important derby clash at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Preview

FC Dallas are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Portland Timbers last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas have a good record against Austin FC and have won four out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Austin FC's two victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams in May this year ended in a 1-0 victory for FC Dallas and was one of only three victories away from home between teams from Texas.

Austin FC have lost their last two matches in the MLS - their longest such streak in the competition since a run of three defeats on the trot in September last year.

Austin FC have conceded a total of 18 goals in the second half in the MLS this season - only Chicago Fire and Atlanta United have worse records in this regard so far.

FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira has scored five goals against Austin FC in the MLS - more than any other player in the competition.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas have been fairly impressive this season but have suffered the occasional stutter over the past month. Jesus Ferreira has found his shooting boots and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Austin FC can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record against their local rivals. FC Dallas are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 FC Dallas

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score - Yes

