Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Dallas will be looking to secure consecutive victories for the first time since March when they visit the Q2 Stadium to face Austin FC in MLS on Saturday. Nico Estevez’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having lost both home and away meetings between the two sides last season.

Austin were left red-faced last Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Houston Dynamo after giving up their two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes at the Q2 Stadium.

With that result, Estevez’s side have gone five straight games without defeat in all competitions, claiming two draws and three wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup quarter-finals on July 9.

Austin have picked up 34 points from their 24 MLS matches so far to sit seventh in the Western Conference table, but could move level with fifth-placed Los Angeles FC with a win on Saturday.

On the other hand, Dallas returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Portland Timbers 2-0 at the Toyota Stadium thanks to goals from Petar Musa and Lalas Abubakar.

Before that, Eric Quill’s men snapped their five-game winless run on July 20 courtesy of a 3-0 home win over St. Louis City, six days before edging out New York City FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

With 28 points from 25 matches, Dallas are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings, level on points with 12th-placed Houston Dynamo.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Dallas boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Austin have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Dallas have won just one of their most recent seven away matches while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of May.

Austin are unbeaten in their last eight home games across all competitions, claiming three wins and five draws since May’s 3-0 defeat against Minnesota United.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

The previous 12 meetings between Austin and Dallas have produced a combined 37 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Q2 Stadium.

Estevez’s men have been near impenetrable at home of late, and we are tipping them to secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Austin FC 3-1 FC Dallas

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)

