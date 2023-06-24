Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Austin FC lock horns with local rivals Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side eased past San Jose Earthquakes by a comfortable 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts defeated FC Dallas by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won four out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's three victories.

Houston Dynamo have won both their home games against Austin FC this season - the home team has won six of the seven matches played between the two teams.

Austin FC won their match against FC Dallas by a 3-0 margin - their fifth victory in eight home matches against teams from Texas.

Houston Dynamo have now won four matches on the trot in all competitions - the club's longest such streak since a run of five games in 2012.

Houston Dynamo scored two goals in the first four minutes against San Jose Earthquakes last week - the fastest an MLS team has achieved the feat since New York Red Bulls in 2018.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Austin FC have been impressive against their opponents from Texas and are difficult to play against at the Q2 Stadium. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have also been impressive in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their good form. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Corey Baird to score - Yes

