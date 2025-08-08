Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Austin FC lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Preview
Austin FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts eased past DC United by a comprehensive 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Pachuca in the Leagues Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Austin FC have a good historical record against Houston Dynamo and have won eight out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's five victories.
- Austin FC are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of Seattle Sounders in an MLS clash last month.
- Austin FC have found the back of the net in each of their last four games in all competitions, with their only such failure coming in a 0-0 stalemate against New England Revolution last month.
- Houston Dynamo are winless in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 4-3 margin against San Diego FC last month.
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
Austin FC can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will need to be at their best on Saturday.
Houston Dynamo are yet to hit their stride this season and cannot afford another poor performance this weekend. Austin FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo
Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Austin FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes