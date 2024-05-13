Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

The MLS returns with midweek action as Austin FC and Houston Dynamo square off at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday. This will be the second encounter between the sides within the space of three weeks, with Josh Wolff’s men claiming a 1-0 victory when they met on April 21.

Austin FC continue to struggle for results on the road as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium last weekend.

Wolff’s side have now failed to win five of their opening six away matches — losing three and claiming two draws — with April’s 1-0 victory in Houston being the exception.

However, Austin now return home, where they are on a three-game winning streak and have picked up 11 points from five matches since a 2-1 loss to Minnesota United in February’s season opener.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Children's Mercy Park.

Before that, Ben Olsen’s men were on a four-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing three, including a shock penalty-shootout defeat to USL Championship side Detroit City FC in the US Open Cup on May 8.

With 17 points from 11 matches, Houston are 11th in the Western Conference table, one point and one spot above Wednesday’s hosts.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head

Austin hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, while Houston Dynamo have picked up three wins.

Austin boast a 100% home record against Olsen’s men, having won their last four clashes at the Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Houston Dynamo Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Austin FC

Ethan Finlay has been sidelined with a hamstring issue and is out of contention for Wednesday’s showdown.

Injured: Ethan Finlay

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

The visitors have to make do without the trio of Sebastián Ferreira, Franco Escobar and Nelson Quiñónes, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Sebastián Ferreira, Franco Escobar, Nelson Quiñónes

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro; Alexander Ring, Jhojan Valencia; Jáder Obrian, Sebastián Driussi, Emiliano Rigoni; Diego Rubio

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark; Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael, Daniel Steres; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Hector Herrera, Artur; Amine Bassi, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ibrahim Aliyu

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Austin head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive home wins and will be backing themselves to keep the juggernaut rolling. Houston have lost their four games at the Q2 Stadium and we see this run continuing on Wednesday, with Wolff’s men claiming all three points.

Prediction: Austin FC 3-1 Houston Dynamo