Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Austin FC will host LA Galaxy at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways after dropping points in their last two games.

Austin’s 90th minute goal was hardly a consolation in their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Vancouver on Sunday as they marked their third loss of the season. The hosts, who have picked up 13 out of 24 obtainable points, have had a decent start to the season, with four wins and a draw and will hope to get a win over the struggling title holders.

LA Galaxy have had a nightmare start to the season, with only one win in 12 games across all competitions and zero wins after eight league outings. The defending champions went a man down in the first half against Houston Dynamo last time out and only managed to get a point as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors now sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and will be desperate to get a win and finally get their season going.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met 10 times going into this weekend's game. Austin have won three of those meetings, and two ended in draws while LA Galaxy have won the remaining five.

The hosts have managed just one win in their last six competitive games in this fixture.

LA Galaxy have scored an impressive 11 goals across the last five league meetings between the sides.

Both teams have scored six goals in the league so far. Only three teams in the entire MLS have scored fewer.

The Galaxy have the third-worst defensive record in the American top flight season with 15 goals conceded in eight games.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Los Verdes are slight favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their much better form, but will need to improve on their goalscoring output to ensure they get all three points.

The Galaxy have the quality to get a result but will have a hard time considering their recent form on foreign grounds, although they should do enough to avoid defeat here

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 LA Galaxy

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last eight matches)

