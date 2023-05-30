Austin FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Austin FC and Minnesota United go head-to-head at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday (May 31).

Both sides head into the midweek clash without a win in their last two outings and will look to arrest their slump. Austin were left empty handed for the second game, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Before that, Josh Wolff’s side saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on May 25, losing 2-0 to Chicago Fire in the US Open Cup last 16. With 16 points from 14 games, Los Verdes are tenth in the Western Conference, level on points with Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, Minnesota failed to return to winning ways last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field. The Loons were sent packing from the US Open Cup in their previous outing, following a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo.

Adrian Heath have picked up 19 points from 14 MLS games to sit sixth in the Western Conference, level on points with fifth-placed San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings, Minnesota hold a slight upper hand in the fixture, with Austin winning two.

The Loons are unbeaten in three league outings, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 3-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City on May 14.

Austin are unbeaten in five of their last six home games, winning twice since March.

Minnesota are on a run of four defeats in five MLS away games, with a 1-0 win at Portland Timbers on May 21 being the exception.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Austin and Minnesota have suffered a drop-off in form and will look to return to winning ways. With home advantage in their favour, Los Verdes should see off Heath’s side, whose recent away form is nothing to write home about.

Prediction: Austin 1-0 Minnesota

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in seven of their last five clashes.)

