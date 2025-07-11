Austin FC vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New England Revolution lock horns with Austin FC in an important clash at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Austin FC vs New England Revolution Preview
New England Revolution are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Revs slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Austin FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The home side defeated San Jose Earthquakes on penalties in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Austin FC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England Revolution have a good record against Austin FC and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.
- The only previous meeting between New England Revolution and Austin FC in MLS took place in September 2023 and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
- Austin FC have suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game in the regular season of MLS - their eighth league game without scoring a single goal in a match this season.
- New England Revolution have lost 12 of their last 17 matches away from home against teams from Texas in MLS and have lost each of their last three such games.
Austin FC vs New England Revolution Prediction
New England Revolution have struggled to impose themselves so far this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. The Revs can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.
Austin FC have been inconsistent this year and will need to step up to the plate in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.
Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 New England Revolution
Austin FC vs New England Revolution Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes