Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023 

Austin FC will welcome Portland Timbers to the Q2 Stadium for an MLS Western Conference fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to New England Revolution a fortnight ago. Emiliano Rigoni put them ahead in the 27th minute, while Alexander Ring scored a last-gasp equalizer in the seventh minute of injury time.

Portland Timbers, meanwhile, dispatched Los Angeles FC with a routine 2-0 home win. Larrys Mabiala and Claudio Bravo scored in either half to inspire the win.

The victory saw the Timbers climb to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 28 games. Austin FC are one spot better off, level on points but with a game in hand.

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Portland Timbers have three wins to their name while Austin FC were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in May when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Austin FC are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions, losing five games in this sequence.

Five of the six historical head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Austin FC's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced four goals or more.

Portland Timbers have the worst away record in the Western League, having garnered just nine points from 14 games on their travels.

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Austin FC have struggled for positive results but ended their five-game losing streak with a last-gasp draw two weeks ago. The dramatic nature of the draw could boost the team's confidence that they could string together a run of positive results.

The home side's games tend to be high-scoring affairs and this trend could be set to continue. Portland Timbers have not fared much better and there appears to be little difference between the two sides on the strength of their output this season.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalfest.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-2 Portland Timbers

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals