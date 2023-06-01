Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

The action continues in the MLS this weekend as Austin FC and Real Salt Lake square off at the Q2 Stadium.

Los Verdes are currently on a three-match winning streak against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Austin FC returned to winning ways on Wednesday when they edged out Minnesota United 2-1 on home turf.

Josh Wolff’s side were previously on a two-match losing streak, a run which saw them crash out of the US Open Cup courtesy of a 2-0 loss against Chicago Fire on May 25.

Austin have now picked up 19 points from 15 matches to sit eighth in the Western Conference table, level on points with seventh-placed Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, suffered a 3-2 defeat against last-placed LA Galaxy at the Rio Tinto Stadium last time out.

Prior to that, Pablo Mastroeni’s side were on a four-match undefeated run in all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

With 16 points from 15 matches, Real Salt Lake are currently 12th in the West, level on points with 11th-placed Sporting Kansas City.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, compared to Real Salt Lake’s two wins.

Wolff’s men have won their last three games against the Cobalt and Clarets, scoring seven goals and conceding three since a 3-0 loss in September 2022.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last six away matches, claiming four wins and two draws since April’s 2-1 loss at FC Dallas.

Los Verdes are unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of March.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Looking at past results between Austin and Real Salt Lake, we anticipate a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. While Austin appear to have hit their stride, Mastroeni’s men are currently on a fine run for form away from home and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-2 Real Salt Lake

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Austin FC (Wolff’s side have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches against Real Salt Lake)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)

Poll : 0 votes