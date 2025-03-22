Austin FC vs San Diego FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Austin FC and San Diego FC go head-to-head at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday. Mikey Varas’ men have enjoyed an unbeaten start to life in the American top flight and will be looking to maintain this solid form.

Ad

Austin FC returned to winning ways last Sunday when they held on to their 11th-minute lead to see out a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC at the BMO Stadium.

Before that, Nico Estevez’s side kicked off the 2025 MLS campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on February 23, before suffering back-to-back defeats against Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids.

While Austin will look to build on their win in Los Angeles, they will need to show improvements on home turf, where they have won just two of their last eight league games since July 2024.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Finnish forward Onni Valakari came up clutch for San Diego FC as he struck in the 69th minute to hand them a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew last time out.

The MLS debutants have gone unbeaten in their opening four games, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

With eight points from the first 12 available, San Diego are currently second in the Western Conference standings, two points and five places above this weekend’s hosts.

Ad

Austin FC vs San Diego FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Austin and San Diego, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Austin have lost just two of their last 10 matches across all competitions while claiming six wins and two draws since late January.

San Diego currently hold the joint second-best defensive record in the Western Conference, having conceded just two goals so far.

Austin have failed to win six of the most recent eight home matches in the league, losing four and picking up two draws since July 2024.

Ad

Austin FC vs San Diego FC Prediction

San Diego have enjoyed a solid start to life in MLS and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend.

However, Austin boast the experience and firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 San Diego FC

Ad

Austin FC vs San Diego FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin to win

Tip 2: First to score - Austin (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of San Diego’s last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback