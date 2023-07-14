Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on an impressive Austin FC side in an important clash at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Austin FC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC have a slight edge over Sporting Kansas City and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's two victories.

Austin FC have managed to win both their matches against Sporting Kansas City at home in the MLS.

Austin FC are playing their first home game in the MLS after a run of three consecutive away games - they managed to win their last two league games by 3-0 margins.

Sporting Kansas City have won only one of their last 18 matches away from home in the MLS but have lost only one of their last six such games in the competition.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi found the back of the net for Sporting Kansas City this week - the eighth time they have scored in the same MLS game.

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Austin FC have managed to hit their stride in the MLS and are in good form at the moment. The hosts will be intent on moving up the league table and will need to make the most of their purple patch.

Sporting Kansas City can pack a punch on their day and have shown flashes of their potential over the past month. Austin FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 3-2 Sporting Kansas City

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Salloi to score - Yes