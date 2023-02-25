Austin FC vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Austin FC host St. Louis at the Q2 Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts played their inaugural MLS season in 2021, with last year's campaign being their second in the competition. They impressed in 2022, finishing second in the Western Conference, behind Los Angeles FC, who eventually eliminated them in the playoffs in the Conference Finals.

Los Verdes had the 2022 MLS top scorer - Sebastian Driussi - whose 25 goals contributed to the team’s brilliant campaign. Fortunately, he remains on the roster for the new term. Austin played only two preseason friendlies, drawing against Sacramento Republic (1-1) and Inter Miami (2-2).

Meanwhile, founded in 2019, St. Louis are the newest team in the MLS and will make their competition debut this year. Their game against Austin will be their first in the MLS. Most of their players transferred from the team’s division two outfit - St. Louis City SC 2 – while others joined from Europe.

First-choice goalkeeper Roman Burki joined from German side Borussia Dortmund and has been named the captain of the team. St. Louis played four preseason friendlies, drawing two, against Vancouver Whitecaps (0-0) and New York City (3-3). They lost the other two, against LA Galaxy (4-1) and Atlanta United (2-1).

Austin FC vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin have scored 15 goals and conceded nine in their last five games.

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five home outings.

Austin scored 65 goals last season, the third-most in the competition.

The visitors have drawn thrice and lost once in their last four away games.

Austin have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while St Louis have drawn thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Austic FC – D-D-L-L-W; St Louis – L-D-D-L-D.

Austin FC vs St. Louis Prediction

Sebastian Driussi says he's confident of becoming the league’s top scorer once again, an ominous sign for rival teams.

Centre-back Joakim Nilsson will miss the first game of the season due to a knee problem. German imports - Joao Klauss from Hoffenheim and Eduard Lowen from Hertha BSC - are expected to play key roles.

Austin are the favourites based on their recent form and experience in the top flight.

Prediction: Austin 3-1 St. Louis

Austin FC vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Austin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Louis to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes