Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Austin FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Q2 Stadium in Texas in the MLS on Saturday (April 15), looking to recover from their latest setback.

Los Verdes saw their winless run in the league extend to three games following a thumping 3-0 loss to LAFC on Sunday (April 10). A sensational hat-trick from Denis Bouanga piled further misery on the side. With just seven points in the bag from six games, Josh Wolff's side are languishing in ninth in the Western Conference.

Vancouver, meanwhile, haven't pulled up any trees either, collecting just two points more than Austin, but the Canadian outfit have played a game more. Their last MLS game was a 1-0 win over Portland, but they were beaten 3-0 by LAFC recently.

Vanni Sartini's side lost 6-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the two sides, with Vancouver winning thrice and losing once.

Vancouver have kept just two clean sheets in seven games, with both coming in a row in their last two games. They haven't kept three in a row since June-July 2022.

Austin were beaten in their last game. Los Verdes could lose two in a row for the first time since a run of three defeats in August-September 2022.

Vancouver have scored 11 goals this season - the most after only Seattle (15), St.Louis (15) and LAFC (12).

Vancouver are unbeaten in five games, their longest run in a campaign since a run of six between October-November 2021.

Austin have conceded ten goals, the worst record after only Real Salt Lake (14) and Portland (12).

The visitors are winless in three league games. They last went longer without a win between August-September 2021 (five straight defeats).

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

After starting their campaign with two defeats, Vancouver have recovered to win their last two and will be confident of their chances. Austin, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, making it difficult to see which side will show up on Saturday.

A narrow win for Vancouver could ensue.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 Vancouver

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes