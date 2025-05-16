Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

The action continues in MLS as Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps go head-to-head at Q2 Stadium on Saturday. Having failed to win the last six meetings between the two teams, Nico Estevez’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and secure their first league win since April 19.

Austin FC failed to stop the rot in the league as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atlanta United after conceding a 92nd-minute equalizer at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

Estevez’s side have now failed to taste victory in four straight MLS games, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy on April 19.

Austin have picked up 17 points from their 13 league matches so far to sit eighth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with seventh-placed San Jose Earthquakes.

Like this weekend’s host, Vancouver Whitecaps were involved in a share of the spoils last time out as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles FC.

With that result, Jesper Sorensen’s men have gone 11 straight games without defeat in all competitions, claiming six wins and five draws since March’s 3-1 defeat against Chicago Fire.

Vancouver have won eight of their 13 matches so far while losing just once and claiming three draws to collect 27 points and sit top of the conference standings, four points above second-placed San Diego FC.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Vancouver Whitecaps boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Austin FC have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Vancouver Whitecaps are on a six-game unbeaten run against Estevez’s men, claiming four wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss in April 2022.

Austin have lost just two of their most recent nine home games in the league while claiming four wins and three draws since late September.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

While Austin will be looking to find their feet, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against the Whitecaps, who have flown out of the blocks this season.

The Whitecaps head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Austin’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More