Austin vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Austin will host Atlanta United at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in the 13th round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways in the league after failing to pick up any points in three consecutive games.

Austin failed to capitalize on a few chances in their 2-1 loss against Cincinnati last weekend and have now lost four of their last five league games after going unbeaten in the previous four. The hosts are in 18th place in the combined league table and will be out to get all three points which could see them end the matchday as high as 12th place.

Atlanta continued their poor season in an underwhelming 2-1 loss to Chicago during the weekend, making it six league games without a win. The visitors are only two places from the bottom of the combined league table, having only won two of their opening 12 games, and will be desperate to get a result soon.

Austin vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday will mark only the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first and only meeting took place in July 2022 and ended in a 3-0 win to Atlanta.

Austin have scored eight goals in 12 games in the top flight this season. Only Montreal (6) have scored fewer.

Atlanta United have conceded 22 goals in the league so far. Only LA Galaxy (28), DC United (25) and Chicago (23) have shipped more after 12 games played.

The visitors have picked up only one point from an obtainable 15 away from home this season.

El Tree are without a clean sheet in their last four matches, while their guests have failed to register any in their last nine.

Austin vs Atlanta United Prediction

Los Verdes are favourites going into the weekend courtesy of their slightly better form but will need to improve on their poor offensive record to ensure they get all three points.

The Five Stripes will hope to end their winless run this weekend, but will need to be at their best to do that. They have, however, lost four of their five away games this season and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Atlanta United

Austin vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

