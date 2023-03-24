Austin vs Colorado Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Austin FC host Colorado Rapids at the Q2 Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts will be mindful of the martial arts mantra: “always seek to exploit your opponent's weaknesses,” when they face Colorado. After four rounds, Colorado’s campaign remains grounded, with every opponent cashing in on their weakness. Austin will also look to capitalise on that.

Los Verdes are in search of their third league win after claiming six points from three games. They're emerging from a terrible week, suffering an early elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League and a 2-0 defeat against Houston Dynamo. They will bid to bounce back against Colorado.

The visitors have dropped 11 points in four games, grabbing just one from their best performance so far – a goalless draw against Sporting KC. Pundits have attributed their disastrous start to the season to a shambolic defence. Colorado have conceded seven goals, including a 4-0 hammering against Seattle Sounders.

Colorado remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with one point. Last season, they finished 18th in the overall table and missed the playoffs. Veteran manager Robin Fraser, who signed a new three-year contract last year, is feeling the heat, facing calls for a quick turnaround. The visitors are expected to show some signs of improvement.

Austin vs Colorado Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times, with each side winning twice apiece.

Both teams have met twice at the Q2 Stadium, with Colorado winning one and drawing the other.

Austin have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Colorado have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Austin have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Colorado have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Austin – L-W-W-L-W; Colorado – L-L-D-L-L.

Austin vs Colorado Prediction

Right-back Jon Gallagher is assuming forward-line responsibilities for the hosts, with two goals and one assist. Centre-back Julio Cascante and centre-forward CJ Fodrey have been sidelined with injury.

Colorado, meanwhile, have one goal - Cole Bassett - assisted by Michael Barrios. They need goals to stop the rot. Austin come in as the favourites due to their strong form and home advantage.

Prediction: Austin 3-1 Colorado

Austin vs Colorado Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Austin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Austin to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colorado - Yes

Poll : 0 votes