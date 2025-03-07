Austin vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Austin FC and Colorado Rapids battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday at Q2 Stadium.

The hosts will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Portland Timbers last weekend. David Pereira da Costa broke the deadlock in the 89th minute, which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Colorado, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 home draw with FC Dallas. They raced into a two-goal lead by the 39th minute, courtesy of Keegan Rosenberry and Rafael Navarro strikes, but Pedrinho and Luciano Acosta responded for Dallas before the break. Petar Musa gave Dallas the lead midway through the second half before Rafael Navarro equalised for the Rapids four minutes later to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw left the Pids in 10th spot in the points table, with two points from two games, while Austin are seventh with three points.

Austin vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado have four wins from nine head-to-head games with Austin, losing three.

Their most recent clash in October saw Austin claim a 3-2 home win.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Austin's last eight league games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Colorado are winless in eight league games, losing six.

Four of the Rapids' last five league games have produced at least three goals.

Austin vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Austin began their season with a narrow win against Sporting Kansas City before falling to a narrow defeat last week. They will look to bounce back in front of their fans and are the slight favourites here.

Colorado, for their part, lost their last six league games last season and are winless in their opening two of the current campaign, drawing the both.

Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Colorado

Austin vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Austin to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

