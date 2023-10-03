Austin vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

Austin entertain D.C. United at Q2 Stadium in Major League Soccer on Wednesday (October 4).

The two teams are meeting each other for the second time following a league clash that ended in favour of Austin 3-2 in March last year. The sides are enduring a dull campaign in the MLS and may not be able to turn things around before the end of the season.

The Verde and Black, who finished fourth in the overall standings last term, sit 23rd with 35 points. They're six points behind qualification for the wild card round of the playoffs and eight behind qualification for round one.

D.C. are two places above Austin in the points table, with 37 points. They are eight points behind qualification for round one of the p;ayoffs. Last season, they did not qualify for the playoffs but could make it this time if they win most of their remaining games. D.C. have played 32 games, one more than Austin

Black-and-Red are winless in five games, drawing four. Their 4-0 win against Chicago Fire has been D.C.'s only win in 10 games across competitions. The visitors are also in search of their second win in five trips. However, considering Austin’s poor home record, the clash could go either way.

Austin vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home games.

Austin are yet to win the MLS Cup while D.C. have won it four times.

D.C. have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Austin have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while D.C. have drawn four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Austin: L-D-D-L-D, D.C; United: D-L-D-D-D

Austin vs D.C. United Prediction

Sebastian Druissi has been outstanding for Austin amidst their sluggish campaign, scoring 10 goals and bagging three assists. The hosts must go for a win if they expect to make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Christian Benteke has been the shining light for D.C. this term, netting 14 times. He sits second in the scoring charts. D.C. come as the favourites based on their superior recent form and determination.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 D.C. United

Austin vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – D.C.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: D.C. to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Austin to score - Yes