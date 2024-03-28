Austin vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Austin FC and FC Dallas battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Orlando City last week. John Lynn and Nicolas Lodeiro scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Dallas, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps a fortnight ago. All four goals came in the first half. Mathias Laborda, Brian White and Fafa Picault netted for Vancouver, while Sebastian Lletget bagged a consolation.

The loss left the Burn in 11th spot in the Western Conference, having garnered three points from four games. Austin, meanwhile, are 13th with three points in five games.

Austin vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Dallas lead 5-2.

Their most recent meeting in August saw Dallas win 1-0 at home.

Dallas' four league games this term have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Austin have had a five-game winless start to the season, losing twice.

Four of their five meetings at Austin have produced over 2.5 goals.

Austin have conceded at least twice in four of their five league games this season.

Austin vs Dallas Prediction

Austin are still searching for their first win of the season, having gone winless in five games. The Texas outfit have struggled defensively, which Dallas could capitalize on.

Dallas won their first game of the season against San Jose Earthquakes but have lost their next three. Their games have been highly entertaining with plenty of goals, and Austin's defensive struggles mean that it could be a game for the neutrals.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Austin 2-2 Dallas

Austin vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals