Austin vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Austin will welcome Texas-based rivals Dallas to the Q2 Stadium in their MLS Western Conference match on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after seven games in all competitions as goals from Rodney Redes and Maximiliano Urruti helped them to a 2-0 home win over New Mexico United in the US Open Cup round of 32.

They are winless in their last seven league outings and have played back-to-back 2-2 draws. With just two wins from 10 games this season, they are in 12th place in the Western Conference standings.

Dallas are winless in their last three games in all competitions and fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nashville in the US Open Cup on Thursday. Their previous MLS game against St. Louis City was abandoned on account of bad weather.

Austin vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off six times in the MLS since 2021. The hosts have just one win against their northern rivals, with that triumph coming in the semi-finals of the MLS final series last season.

The visitors have three wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Dallas have picked up just one win in their five away games this season. Austin have one win at home this term and have suffered just one defeat at home as well.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 12-10 in the league thus far. They also have a better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (11) than the hosts.

The visitors have won just one of their last 12 away matches against Texas teams.

Austin vs Dallas Prediction

Los Verdes are unbeaten at home in their last four games, though the last three games have ended in draws. They have scored in four of the five home games in the MLS and should be hopeful of finding the back of the net.

Toros have scored in each of their six meetings against the hosts. They have also scored one goal apiece in four of their five away games this season. Two of the last three meetings between them have ended in draws and, considering Austin's recent form, we expect them to play out another draw.

Prediction: Austin 2-2 Dallas

Austin vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jon Gallagher to score or assist any time - Yes

