Austin host LA Galaxy at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday (April 27) in MLS, as both sides are coming off the back of a victory.

With three wins, draws and losses each from their opening nine games, Austin have accumulated only 12 points. They sit in eighth position of the Western conference table as the Greens have started their campaign on a better note than last year.

In their most recent outing, last Sunday, Austin beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 on the road, with Emiliano Rigoni scoring the only goal of the game in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Galaxy are atop the points table with five wins and a loss from nine games, having collected 18 points so far. Greg Vanney's side survived a late scare from San Jose Earthquakes in their last game to win 4-3, playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

Gabriel Pec, Joseph Painstil and Maya Yoshida combined to put the Galaxy 3-0 up inside the opening 30 minutes, while Rodrigues pulled one back for the visitors before the break.

Former Barcelona sensation Riqui Puig added a fourth in the 56th minute, as San Jose responded with two more goals soon after and reduced Galaxy's lead to one goal.

In the 70th minute, Eriq Zavaleta was sent off for the hosts, as the Los Angeles outfit were down to 10 men, giving San Jose a chance to complete their comeback but failed.

Austin vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been six clashes between the two sides, with LA winning four games and losing once.

Austin's only win over the Galaxy came in September 2021, during their second clash, a 2-0 win at home.

LA are unbeaten in four encounters with Austin, winning three.

Austin and LA played out a draw in their last meeting, a pulsating 3-3 stalemate in Texas, for the first draw in the fixture.

Austin vs LA Galaxy Prediction

LA Galaxy are the favourites once again, having started the season on a bright note. Austin could give them a tough run for their money, but the Galaxy should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 Galaxy

Austin vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LA

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes