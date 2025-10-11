Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Austin will welcome Los Angeles FC (LAFC) to Q2 Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Sunday. The visitors are third in the league standings with 59 points, just one fewer than leaders San Diego FC. Los Verdes have 44 points and need to win one of their remaining two games to secure a place in the MLS Cup Playoffs first round.

Ad

The hosts suffered their third consecutive defeat in all competitions last week as they lost 3-1 to St. Louis City in MLS. Oleksandr Svatok equalized in the 36th minute, but St. Louis scored one goal apiece in both halves after that to secure a comfortable win.

LAFC extended their winning streak in the league to six games on Wednesday with a 2-0 home triumph over Toronto. Jeremy Ebobisse broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, and Frankie Amaya doubled their lead in the 69th minute.

Ad

Trending

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. Los Verdes have three wins and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture, and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in March.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Austin have lost their last two home games, scoring one goal apiece in both.

LAFC have enjoyed a good run of form, keeping consecutive clean sheets in their last three games.

The visitors have won four of their last seven games in this fixture.

Ad

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Verdes have lost their last three games, conceding eight goals while scoring thrice, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, just one of their three wins in this fixture have been registered at home.

The Black and Gold have suffered three defeats in MLS since April, with all three losses registered at home. They have won their last six league games, scoring at least three goals in four games in that period.

Ad

Considering the visitors' current form and goalscoring record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More