Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Austin will welcome Los Angeles FC (LAFC) to Q2 Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Sunday. The visitors are third in the league standings with 59 points, just one fewer than leaders San Diego FC. Los Verdes have 44 points and need to win one of their remaining two games to secure a place in the MLS Cup Playoffs first round.
The hosts suffered their third consecutive defeat in all competitions last week as they lost 3-1 to St. Louis City in MLS. Oleksandr Svatok equalized in the 36th minute, but St. Louis scored one goal apiece in both halves after that to secure a comfortable win.
LAFC extended their winning streak in the league to six games on Wednesday with a 2-0 home triumph over Toronto. Jeremy Ebobisse broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, and Frankie Amaya doubled their lead in the 69th minute.
Austin vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. Los Verdes have three wins and two games have ended in draws.
- The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games in this fixture, and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in March.
- The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Austin have lost their last two home games, scoring one goal apiece in both.
- LAFC have enjoyed a good run of form, keeping consecutive clean sheets in their last three games.
- The visitors have won four of their last seven games in this fixture.
Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Verdes have lost their last three games, conceding eight goals while scoring thrice, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, just one of their three wins in this fixture have been registered at home.
The Black and Gold have suffered three defeats in MLS since April, with all three losses registered at home. They have won their last six league games, scoring at least three goals in four games in that period.
Considering the visitors' current form and goalscoring record, we back them to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Austin 1-2 Los Angeles FC
Austin vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes