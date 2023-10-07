Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Austin welcome Los Angeles FC to the Q2 Stadium in Major Soccer League on Saturday (October 7).

With two matchdays to conclude the regular season, most teams already know where they stand. Austin are 10th with 38 points in the Western Conference, two points behind the qualification spots for the playoffs.

Los Verdes had a wonderful season last year, finishing fourth overall and reaching the playoffs conference finals. However, they're highly unlikely to achieve that feat this season but can still qualify for the wild card or round one. Austin need to win their two remaining games to stand a chance to do so, though.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are in a better position than their opponents. They're third in the Western Conference with 48 points, one point behind second-placed Seattle Sounders. However, they're yet to confirm their qualification for the playoffs and will look to take the three points on offer.

The Falcons won the Western Conference last season as well as the MLS Cup. They may not replicate that success this term due to their inconsistent performances. However, reaching the playoffs is almost certain for head coach Steve Cherundolo and his team even if they lose to Austin.

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games.

The hosts have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Los Angeles.

In three clashes at the Q2 Stadium, Austin have won once while LA have won twice.

Los Angeles have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Austin have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, the same as Los Angeles.

Form Guide: Austin: W-L-D-D-L: Los Angeles: W-L-L-D-D.

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

This game is Austin’s last hope of qualifying for the playoffs. Sebastian Druissi will be under pressure to inspire his side. The midfielder leads them with 11 goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Denis Bouanga will hope to maintain his place as the league’s top scorer with two games remaining. He boasts 17 goals for Los Angeles but needs to keep scoring to stay ahead of Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati, who has netted 16 times.

Los Angeles come in as the favourites due to their better form and momentum.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Los Angeles

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Austin to score - Yes