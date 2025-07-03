Austin vs Los Angeles Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Austin will host Los Angeles at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this term and sit ninth in the Western Conference with 26 points from 20 matches.

They were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Seattle Sounders in their last match, conceding a goal in either half and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the contest.

Los Angeles have also had their struggles in the league this season, although they have multiple games in hand to climb up the table. They endured a difficult run of results in the FIFA Club World Cup group stages last month and marked their return to MLS action with a 1-0 home defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps.

The visitors, who sit seventh in the West, are level on points with their weekend opponents, although they have played three games fewer. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track on Saturday.

Austin vs Los Angeles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Austin and Los Angeles. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won seven times, with their other three contests ending in draws.

Austin picked up a 1-0 win when the two teams last faced off, ending a six-game winless run in this fixture.

The Black and Gold are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Los Verdes are the lowest-scoring side in the American top flight this season with just 15 goals in 20 matches.

Austin vs Los Angeles Prediction

The Verdes and Black's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins and they will look to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last 10 home matches and will fancy their chances of a favorable result this weekend.

Los Angeles are winless in their last four matches, with three of those games ending in defeat. They are without an away win since March and could lose this one.

Prediction: Austin 1-0 Los Angeles

Austin vs Los Angeles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

