Austin vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Austin FC will welcome Minnesota at Q2 Stadium in Major Soccer League on Saturday. Both teams are closely matched in the Western Conference table as they push for the second spot.

Austin vs Minnesota Preview

Austin dropped three points in their last match after losing to Houston Dynamo 2-0 on the road. It was their fourth defeat in 10 matches, but they still sit high in the table in the third spot with 16 points. They could snatch the second place if they claim maximum points on Sunday and if the 18-point Portland Timbers fail to deliver.

Los Verdes are waging a relatively promising campaign compared to their output of last season, when they finished 10th and failed to qualify for the play-offs. It’s still early days, but they appear ambitious and determined to maintain their early momentum in the standings. Austin prevailed on the road 1-0 in their last meeting with Minnesota.

Minnesota sit just below Austin in the fourth spot, also on 16 points. They have won fewer matches (four) as opposed to five for Austin, but have also lost fewer (two). The visitors are winless in their last three matches, dropping as many as seven points. They will be keen to break the trend with this streak to keep their place.

The Loons finished sixth in the Western Conference last season and qualified for the playoffs, reaching the conference semifinals. They are certainly hoping for a better campaign this term. Minnesota are unbeaten in their last four away matches. They could take confidence from that streak as they head for this clash.

Austin vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Minnesota.

Austin have won twice and lost twice in their last four matches at home against Minnesota.

Austin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Minnesota have won twice, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Austin have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Minnesota have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Austin – L-W-L-D-W, Minnesota – L-D-D-W-W.

Austin vs Minnesota Prediction

Both teams lost their previous matches and will be looking to make up for those deficits in this match. Austin have suffered only one defeat at home this season.

Minnesota succeeded in their last trip to Austin, winning 2-1. Could they replicate that feat once again?

Austin are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Minnesota

Austin vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Austin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Austin to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Minnesota to score - Yes

