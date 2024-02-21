Austin host Minnesota United at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday (February 24) in their Major League Soccer opener.

The hosts endured a largely difficult campaign last season, especially struggling towards the end of the season, winning once in 11 games to finish 12th in the Western Conference with 39 points.

Austin had mixed results during the off-season, winning once in four games, before winning two of their final three. They beat New York City 3-2 in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Minnesota, meanwhile, did not fare much better than Austin last season, finishing just two points above them in the Western Conference. They struggled during the off-season, winning once in four games.

Following their campaign opener, the Loons host Columbus Crew next weekend in their first home game of the season.

Austin vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In seven previous meetings, Austin lead Minnesota 4-3.

Austin have won three of their last four games in the fixture.

Minnesota are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Seven of Austin's 10 league wins last season came at home.

Minnesota have managed one clean sheet in 13 games across competitions.

Austin vs Minnesota United Prediction

Austin have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last eight across competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last five home league games.

Minnesota, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games. They have lost their last three competitive away outings and could see defeat.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Minnesota

Austin vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)