Austin vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2023

Austin will entertain Montreal at the Q2 Stadium in a non-Conference MLS game on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to the newly promoted St. Louis City in their campaign opener. Sebastián Driussi and Jon Gallagher were on the scoresheet for Austin but late goals from former Austin midfielder Jared Stroud and João Klauss de Mello helped St. Louis record a comeback win.

Montreal fell to a 2-0 away defeat in the campaign opener against Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference. They were one of just three teams in the Eastern Conference that failed to score in their first game of the season.

Austin vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once in the MLS, with that meeting taking place last season at the Saputo Stadium. Austin recorded a 1-0 win in that game with Maximiliano Urruti scoring the only goal of the game.

Austin played out a five-goal thriller against St. Louis City last week, which was yet another high-scoring game at the Q2 Stadium. The last 14 MLS games at Saturday's venue have produced 59 goals, 4.2 on average per game.

Sebastian Druissi, Austin's leading goalscorer last season, scored their first goal of the season in the 3-2 loss against St. Louis. With that goal, he has now scored in 10 of Austin's last 11 league games.

Montreal had the most shots on target of any other team in their MLS campaign opener (6) without scoring a goal. The hosts had 13 goal attempts in their campaign opener but managed to score from their only two shots on target.

Austin vs Montreal Prediction

Los Verdes scored two goals in the campaign opener and are likely to enjoy another high-scoring outing in this match. They emerged victorious when the two teams met in June last year and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves in their first home game against the visitors.

Montreal suffered just a couple of losses in their away games last season but have kicked off this season with an away defeat without scoring a goal. We expect home advantage to come into play in this match and Austin should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Montreal

Austin vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastián Driussi to score or assist any time - Yes

