Austin vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Austin will face New York Red Bulls at the Empire Polo Club on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 MLS Pre-season campaign.

The Verde and Black have had mixed results in their pre-season campaign so far and will hope they can find some consistency before the season kicks off properly. They beat LA Galaxy 3-1 in their last match with Diego Rubio and Jimmy Farkarlun scoring late goals to hand Josh Wolff's men the win.

Following Wednesday's game, Austin will face New York City FC at the weekend before returning to competitive action with a home league clash against Minnesota United later in the month.

New York Red Bulls have performed well in their pre-season campaign and will look to carry that momentum into the new season. They played out a 2-2 draw against St. Louis City last time out with Dante Vanzeir and Wikelman Carmona getting on the scoresheet in the second half to earn a draw for the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls will face LA Galaxy in their final pre-season outing on Saturday before going away to Nashville SC in their MLS opener next weekend.

Austin vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between the two teams. NY Red Bulls are undefeated in their previous two matchups, picking up a win and a draw.

Austin are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

The Red Bulls have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last ten games across all competitions.

Nine of the Oak's 15 league defeats last season came on foreign grounds.

Austin vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Austin's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will now look to build on that this week. They are without a win in this fixture and will look to end that streak on Wednesday.

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last four matches. Sandro Schwarz's men are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Austin vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: NY Red Bulls

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Red Bull's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the Oak's last seven matches)