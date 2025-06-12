Austin vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Austin will host New York Red Bulls at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the first half of the regular season and now sit seventh in the Western Conference with 23 points from 18 matches.

Ad

They picked up their first league win in over a month last weekend as they beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 on the road, with Mikkel Desler opening the scoring just six minutes in before an own goal from their opponents in the second-half saw Los Verdes secure maximum points at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the first time since 2022.

New York Red Bulls are in fine form after an inconsistent run of form at the start of the campaign. They beat Atlanta United 2-0 in their last match, with Cameron Harper slotting home an early opener before veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the Pigeons' advantage midway through the first half to register his 10th strike of the league season.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit sixth in the East with 27 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their strong run of results this weekend.

Austin vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Austin and NY Red Bulls. The visitors are undefeated in all three games, picking up two draws and a win.

The two clubs last faced off in a pre-season clash last February, which ended 3-3.

Austin have scored 13 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only Montreal (12) have managed fewer.

The Red Bulls have picked up five points on the road in the league this season. Only Atlanta (2) have managed fewer in the East.

Ad

Austin vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Los Verdes' latest result ended an eight-game winless streak in the league and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game, but will need to be wary of complacency after registering draws in their last three home league games.

NYRB have won their last four games on the bounce and six of their last eight. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Ad

Prediction: Austin 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Austin vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More