Austin vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Austin will host New York Red Bulls at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the first half of the regular season and now sit seventh in the Western Conference with 23 points from 18 matches.
They picked up their first league win in over a month last weekend as they beat Colorado Rapids 2-0 on the road, with Mikkel Desler opening the scoring just six minutes in before an own goal from their opponents in the second-half saw Los Verdes secure maximum points at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for the first time since 2022.
New York Red Bulls are in fine form after an inconsistent run of form at the start of the campaign. They beat Atlanta United 2-0 in their last match, with Cameron Harper slotting home an early opener before veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the Pigeons' advantage midway through the first half to register his 10th strike of the league season.
The visitors sit sixth in the East with 27 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their strong run of results this weekend.
Austin vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been just three meetings between Austin and NY Red Bulls. The visitors are undefeated in all three games, picking up two draws and a win.
- The two clubs last faced off in a pre-season clash last February, which ended 3-3.
- Austin have scored 13 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only Montreal (12) have managed fewer.
- The Red Bulls have picked up five points on the road in the league this season. Only Atlanta (2) have managed fewer in the East.
Austin vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
Los Verdes' latest result ended an eight-game winless streak in the league and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game, but will need to be wary of complacency after registering draws in their last three home league games.
NYRB have won their last four games on the bounce and six of their last eight. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.
Prediction: Austin 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Austin vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes