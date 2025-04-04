Austin vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2025 

Austin host Portland Timbers at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday for their clash in MLS, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to four games.

Following back-to-back defeats on matchday two and three, Los Verdes overcame LAFC, San Diego and St. Louis in succession to get their campaign back on track.

Such an upturn in form has seen them climb up to second position in the Western Conference table with 12 points from six games. They are now just a point off leaders Vancouver Whitecaps as the Texas outfit have emerged as one of the early contenders for the league crown.

On the other hand, Portland Timbers are on the up too, winning their last two Major League Soccer games. They saw off Colorado Rapids 3-0 on the road before a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo at home.

With 10 points in the bag, the Rose City are in sixth place in the Western Conference standings at this early stage of the season.

Austin vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past. Austin have won just thrice and lost six times.

The only draw between these sides came in May 2023, when it ended all square at 2-2 in Portland.

The Timbers have won three of their last four encounters with Austin.

Portland have won their last three away games to Austin too.

Austin have won their last three MLS games, while Portland have won their last two.

With just three goals conceded, Austin have the best defensive record in the Western Conference after only St. Louis (2).

Austin vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form right now, with Austin winning their last three games and Portland winning their last two.

But now, at least one of them will see that run end here. Austin will rely on their stoic defense yet again but Portland can be a menacing side on their day. It's an interesting battle on our hands, but we expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 Portland Timbers

Austin vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

