Austin vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Austin will host Real Salt Lake at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the league of late after a fairly decent start to their season and now sit ninth in the Western Conference with 19 points from 15 matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United in their last match, falling behind in the opening 20 minutes of the contest before 25-year-old Zan Kolmanic leveled the scores later in the second half with his first-ever professional goal.

Real Salt Lake have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in recent games and have endured a more difficult campaign overall. They squandered a two-goal lead in their 3-2 home defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps last time out, racing to a two-goal lead less than five minutes after kick-off before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half.

The visitors sit 12th in the West with just 14 points and will be desperate to turn a corner over the next couple of matches.

Austin vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Austin and Salt Lake. The home side have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one more.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Claret and Cobalt have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Austin have scored just 10 goals in MLS this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside Montreal.

Austin vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

The Verde and Black have drawn their last three league games and have won just one of their last nine in the competition. They will, however, head into the midweek clash as favorites as they have lost just one of their last eight home matches.

RSL are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last eight matches. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Austin vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More