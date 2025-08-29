Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

Austin welcome San Jose Earthquakes to the Q2 Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to leapfrog their rivals on the league table. Both teams are locked on 35 points right now, but the hosts are a position adrift of them on the Western Conference standings by virtue of inferior goal difference.

Ad

Los Verdes have struck only 26 times in their campaign thus far, the lowest of any side in the division, while conceding 32 goals. They also come into the weekend's fixture winless in their last three outings. Following consecutive draws against Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas, Austin lost 3-2 to Montreal in their last outing.

By contrast, San Jose are the joint most prolific side in the division with 52 goals, the same as league leaders San Diego. After going six consecutive games without a win, the Quakes have won two from their next three, including a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo last weekend.

Ad

Trending

Despite their remarkable attacking vanguard, San Jose find themselves in the eighth position, because their fragile defense has been an Achilles heel. They've shipped in 48 goals, with only LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City (55 goals each) leaking more. In 28 games so far, the California outfit have kept only four clean sheets.

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with two wins for each.

Six of the last seven encounters between Austin and San Jose have ended in stalemates.

Austin and San Jose have met once this year already, and it ended in a 2-2 draw in the US Open Cup quarter-finals before Austin won 6-4 on penalties.

Los Verdes are winless in their last three MLS games.

After going six games without a win, San Jose have won two of their next three.

San Jose are the most menacing side in the league with 52 goals scored, while Austin are one of the meanest defensively with just 32 goals conceded.

Ad

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

An unstoppable force meets an immovable object here, so we expect sparks to fly. However, these rivals draw more often than not, and this could end up being no different.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More