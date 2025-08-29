  • home icon
  • Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:36 GMT
Houston Dynamo FC v San Jose Earthquakes - Source: Getty
San Jose Earthquakes are the most menacing side in MLS with 52 goals scored (PC: Getty Images)

Austin welcome San Jose Earthquakes to the Q2 Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking to leapfrog their rivals on the league table. Both teams are locked on 35 points right now, but the hosts are a position adrift of them on the Western Conference standings by virtue of inferior goal difference.

Los Verdes have struck only 26 times in their campaign thus far, the lowest of any side in the division, while conceding 32 goals. They also come into the weekend's fixture winless in their last three outings. Following consecutive draws against Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas, Austin lost 3-2 to Montreal in their last outing.

By contrast, San Jose are the joint most prolific side in the division with 52 goals, the same as league leaders San Diego. After going six consecutive games without a win, the Quakes have won two from their next three, including a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo last weekend.

Despite their remarkable attacking vanguard, San Jose find themselves in the eighth position, because their fragile defense has been an Achilles heel. They've shipped in 48 goals, with only LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City (55 goals each) leaking more. In 28 games so far, the California outfit have kept only four clean sheets.

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with two wins for each.
  • Six of the last seven encounters between Austin and San Jose have ended in stalemates.
  • Austin and San Jose have met once this year already, and it ended in a 2-2 draw in the US Open Cup quarter-finals before Austin won 6-4 on penalties.
  • Los Verdes are winless in their last three MLS games.
  • After going six games without a win, San Jose have won two of their next three.
  • San Jose are the most menacing side in the league with 52 goals scored, while Austin are one of the meanest defensively with just 32 goals conceded.
Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

An unstoppable force meets an immovable object here, so we expect sparks to fly. However, these rivals draw more often than not, and this could end up being no different.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Edited by Peter P
