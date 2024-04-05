Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024 

Austin host San Jose Earthquakes at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to win for the second time in a row.

With a 2-1 comeback victory over Dallas in their last match, Austin managed to end their winless start to the 2024 campaign. Los Verdes fell behind in the 51st minute when Eugene Ansah broke the deadlock for the visitors, but Julio Cascante equalized for the hosts just three minutes later.

Diego Rubio then put Austin 2-1 up in the 70th minute, which was enough to secure all three points, and their first top-flight win of the campaign. Now, with six points from as many games, the Texas outfit moved up to 11th position of the Eastern Conference table, two places above their next opponents.

San Jose Earthquakes are second from bottom in the table with three points from six matches, courtesy of their solitary win of the campaign over Seattle Sounders.

After starting their season with four consecutive defeats, San Jose beat Seattle in a close 3-2 victory. The Goonies raced to a 2-0 lead right before halftime, but the visitors found their way back in the match late on, equalizing in the 81st minute.

Jeremy Ebobisse then struck the winner for the hosts less than 60 seconds later to give Chris Leitch's side the win. It was supposed to be a harbinger of good things to follow, but San Jose crashed to a 2-1 loss in their next game, their fifth defeat in six matches.

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between Austin and San Jose, with the Goonies going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

Austin and San Jose have drawn their last four encounters in the MLS, scoring 16 goals.

San Jose have lost five of their opening six games of the MLS season, more than any side in the division right now.

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Neither side have started the season strongly, having struggled in the opening weeks with just one win from six games.

San Jose, especially, have flattered to deceive, but given the fixture's recent record, we may see another draw.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes