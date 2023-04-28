Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Austin FC and San Jose Earthquakes will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to LA Galaxy last weekend. Second-half goals from Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Riui Puig helped them claim maximum points.

San Jose Earthquakes, meanwhile, were eliminated from the US Open Cup courtesy of a 1-0 defeat away to Monterey Bay. Christian Voleseky's 26th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The California outfit will turn their attention back to league action where they suffered a 3-1 away defeat against Real Salt Lake last time out. Carlos Gomez scored and provided an assist to inspire the win.

The defeat saw the Earthquakes remain in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 14 points from nine games. Austin FC sit in 11th spot with eight points from as many matches.

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. San Jose Earthquakes have two wins to their name, while three previous games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 and they could not be separated in a 3-3 draw.

Each of the last four head-to-head meetings have produced three goals or more.

Austin FC are currently on a five-game winless run in all competitions, losing three games in this sequence.

Five of Austin FC's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Five of San Jose Earthquakes' seven away games this term have produced three goals or more.

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled on their travels this season and are still seeking their first away win of the campaign. They would, however, be buoyed by their record against Austin, having never lost to the Texas outfit.

Austin FC have struggled in recent weeks and are winless in five games. However, they could count on home advantage, as they are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in front of their fans.

They will also be seeking to register a first win against San Jose Earthquakes, but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 San Joe Earthquakes

Austin vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes