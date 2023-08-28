Austin vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Austin will welcome the Seattle Sounders to the Q2 Stadium in MLS Western Conference action on Wednesday.

The hosts have suffered four losses in a row and fell to a 1-0 away defeat to Texas-based rivals Austin on Saturday. Midfielder Daniel Pereira picked up his second yellow card of the match in the 67th minute and was sent off, reducing Austin to 10 men. Nkosi Tafari scored in the seventh minute of injury time to earn a crucial win for Dallas.

The visitors are winless in their last six games in all competitions but they managed to arrest their losing streak at three games as they played out a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United. Yeimar Gómez Andrade opened the scoring in the 17th minute for Seattle before he was responsible for an own goal in the second half.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off five times in the MLS thus far. The visitors enjoy a 2-1 lead in wins and two games have ended in draws.

Austin's 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in May was their first triumph against their northern rivals.

The two meetings between them at Wednesday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 35-30 in the MLS thus far, though the visitors have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding 26 goals.

The hosts have failed to score in three of their five meetings against the visitors, who have outscored them 6-3 in these meetings.

Seattle are winless in their last four MLS games while the hosts have suffered three defeats in their last four league outings.

Austin have won five of their last six home games in the MLS while keeping clean sheets in three wins.

Austin vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Los Verdes have struggled in their recent games, suffering three defeats in their last four league outings. If the Leagues Cup is taken into account, they have lost four games in a row. Nonetheless, six of their nine wins in the MLS this term have come at home, so they'll look to avoid a fifth-straight defeat.

The Sounders are winless in their last four league outings and their winless run stretches to six games in all competitions. They have failed to score in three games in that period while conceding 13 goals. So, they also find themselves in a bit of a rut.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Austin vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastián Driussi to score or assist any time - Yes