Austin vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Austin will welcome the Seattle Sounders to Q2 Stadium in a MLS Western Conference match on Sunday. They are separated by four points in the league standings, with the visitors leading in fifth place.

Ad

The hosts saw their winning streak in the league end after two games last week as they fell to a 2-0 away loss to Dallas. They conceded a goal apiece early on in either half. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United in the US Open Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

The Sounders are winless in their last two league games. After a 2-2 draw against LA Galaxy last week, they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Inter Miami earlier this week. Obed Vargas scored the consolation goal for them in the 69th minute after they had conceded three times.

Ad

Trending

Austin vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off nine times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. Los Verdes have just one win, and three games have ended in draws.

Six of the last nine meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Sounders have scored 51 goals in 29 league games, 20 more than the hosts.

Austin are unbeaten in their last eight MLS home games since May, though six games have ended in draws.

Seattle Sounders have won just one of their last four league games while suffering two defeats.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats.

The visitors have lost their last two away games, scoring just one goal.

Los Verdes' only win against Seattle has been registered away from home.

Ad

Austin vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last five games, recording three wins, though two have been registered on their travels. Notably, they have failed to score in two of their four home meetings against the Sounders.

The Sounders have seen a drop in form recently, conceding five goals in their last two games, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their away games in MLS since May.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Austin vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More