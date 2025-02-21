  • home icon
  • Football
  • MLS 2023-24
  • Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 21, 2025 06:37 GMT
Austin FC v Los Angeles Football Club - Source: Getty
Austin FC host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday

Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (February 22nd). The game will be played at Q2 Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC in their final pre-season game last week. They went ahead through Osman Bukari's 12th-minute strike while Alex Muyl equalized five minutes later. Bukari completed his brace in the second half to settle the game.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Inter Miami in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round one clash in midweek. Lionel Messi decided the contest 11 minutes into the second half.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sporting KC will now shift their attention to MLS and have not been in league action since falling to a 2-1 defeat away to FC Dallas in their final regular season game in October 2024. Austin claimed a 3-2 home win over Colorado Rapids in their last MLS game.

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Austin have five wins from nine head-to-head games. Sporting Kansas were victorious three times while one game was drawn.
  • Their most recent clash came in June 2024 when Sporting Kansas City claimed a 2-0 home win.
  • Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
  • Sporting Kansas City are winless in their last six competitve games (five losses).
  • Austin's last sxi league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
  • Six of Kansas City's last seven games including friendlies have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
Ad

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Austin FC missed out on qualification for the playoffs by one spot as they ended the regular season five points off ninth-placed Portland Timbers. They had an indifferent pre-season campaign, winning three of seven friendlies (two losses).

Sporting Kansas City ended last season in poor form and this spilled over into their pre-season. They won just one of six friendlies and began their season with a loss at home in the Champions Cup.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Austin FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी