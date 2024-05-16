Austin vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Austin will host Sporting Kansas City at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side endured a slow start to their league campaign but have begun picking up points in recent weeks and now sit sixth in the Western Conference with 19 points from 13 matches.

They beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 in their last match, with team captain Sebastian Driussi scoring the game-winner in the 87th minute following a corner kick.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, have had a difficult campaign and find themselves 13th in the Western Conference with just 11 points picked up so far. They suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Houston Dynamo last time out with Daniel Salloi netting from outside the area in the second half to level the scores for SKC before their opponents reclaimed the lead late in the game.

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Austin and Kansas City. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice, with their other matchup ending in a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last July which the hosts won 2-1.

Austin Form Guide in MLS: W-L-D-W-W

Kansas City Form Guide in MLS: L-L-L-D-L

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Austin

Ethan Finlay and Guilherme Biro are both dealing with hamstring injuries and are expected to miss out on the weekend clash as a result.

Injured: Ethan Finlay, Guilherme Biro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kansas City

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of their weekend clash including Logan Ndenbe, Remi Walter, Daniel Valencia and Kayden Pierre who are all injured.

Injured: Logan Ndenbe, Remi Walter, Daniel Valencia, Kayden Pierre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Austin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike, Zan Kolmanic; Alexander Ring, Daniel Pereira; Jader Obrian, Sebastian Driussi, Emiliano Rigoni; Diego Rubio

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Timothy Melia; Jacob Davis, Andreu Fontas, Robert Voloder, Tim Leibold; Memo Rodriguez, Nemanja Radoja; Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Daniel Salloi; William Agada

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Austin have lost just one of their last five games and two of their last eight. They have won their last four home games on the bounce and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Kansas City have lost their last three league games on the bounce and are without a win in their last six games in the competition. They have won just one of their last five away league games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Sporting Kansas City