Austin vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Austin FC and St. Louis City will battle for three points in an MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to register their first win of the season, having played out a goalless draw away to Seattle Sounders last weekend.

St. Louis City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over New York City. Celio Pompeu and Samuel Adeniran scored in either half to help their side claim maximum points.

The win took them to third spot in the Western Conference table, having garnered four points from two games. Austin FC are 12th with one point from two games.

Austin vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. St. Louis won both prior games.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when St. Louis City claimed a 6-3 home win in a nine-goal thriller.

Both games between these two sides witnessed goals at both ends and also produced at least five goals.

Austin FC have won just one of their last 15 games across competitions (nine losses).

Three of St Louis City's four games this season have been goalless at halftime, with all three games seeing more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Austin vs St. Louis Prediction

Two of the league's newest expansion sides will square off for just the third time. Austin FC will be looking to register their first win against the North Carolina outfit and are also winless across their first two games of the new campaign.

St. Louis City had a brilliant debut campaign as they won the Western Conference last term to secure continental football for the first time in their history. They claimed a 2-1 win in their first game on the continent before being eliminated by Houston Dynamo in the return leg. They rebounded from that disappointment to win their first league game of the season last week and will be looking to build on their 100% record against Austin FC.

The two games between these sides were highly entertaining and we are backing this trend to continue in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-2 St. Louis

Austin vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half